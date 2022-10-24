Asif Ali Zardari condemns sloganeering against state institutions

ISLAMABAD: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned sloganeering against state institutions in an event held in Lahore on Sunday, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a statement issued by the party secretariat, the former president strongly condemned the sloganeering, noting that no platform should be used against any state institutions.

Asif Ali Zardari further said that the survival of Pakistan depends on the country’s institutions. “It is unfortunate that one individual has given nothing but abuse and hatred to this country,” he added.

“We all know where this person is coming from and at whose request, he is spreading hatred against the institutions,” the PPP Chairman added.

Zardari maintained that the Pakistan Army soldiers were sacrificing their lives for the betterment of the country and slogans against them were highly condemnable.

Several videos of the anti-army sloganeering surfaced on social media, among other videos carrying speeches of judges, ministers, and others.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the “unjustified sloganeering” against the Pakistan army at the Asma Jahangir Conference held in Lahore, saying it was unfortunate that such forums were being used to target the institutions.

The prime minister said that the coalition government and his party were firmly committed to ensuring the freedom of expression of every citizen as per the Constitution but regretted that the conference was used for partisan political interests.

Comments