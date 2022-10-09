Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been discharged from hospital, his personal physician and close aide Dr Asim Hussain said.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Asim Hussian said that Asif Zardari, who was admitted to hospital for the past week, has been shifted to home after his health condition improved.

“President Asif Zardari has recuperated from his illness and been discharged from Hospital to go home,” he wrote in a Tweet.

Former president Asif Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Sept 27 after his health deteriorated.

This is the second time that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital this year.

A similar situation developed in February this year when former president Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated.

