Zardari to encamp in Lahore to take on federal govt

TANDO ALLAHYAR: Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Thursday that he would set up tents in Lahore and stage sit-in against ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Addressing party workers in Tando Allahyar district of Hyderabad division, the former president said that he will give tough time to opponents by setting up camps in Lahore and Islamabad.

“I will go to Islamabad, Lahore and will stage sit-ins there to challenge the government,” he said.

He maintained that the PPP-led Sindh government and the federation had some issues that would persist in the future.

Fawad reacts

Reacting to Zardari’s statement, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that political leaders like Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had caused severe damage to the national kitty through foreign debts, adding that the PTI government had to pay off those loans.

“Asif Zardari used wheelchair whenever he was supposed to appear before the court, attempting to show that he was suffering from serious diseases,” said Chaudhry and added that after getting bail from court, the PPP co-chairman started raising hollow slogans and making tall claims.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!