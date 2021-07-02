Asif Ali Zardari rushed to hospital over worsening health

KARACHI: Former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to a hospital owing to his worsening health, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The former president was rushed to the hospital on the advice of his doctors.

Hearing the news about the illness of the father, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his sister Bakhtwar Bhutto have landed in Karachi from Islamabad and Dubai respectively, said sources.

Earlier this year, former president Asif Ali Zardari was discharged from the hospital after improvement in his health.

PPP co-chairman was shifted to the hospital on the complaint of chest pain.

Doctors had allowed the former president of Pakistan to leave the hospital as they were satisfied with his latest health reports, the sources had said, adding that the physicians instructed Zardari to avoid meeting people.

The sources had said that the former president suffered from low sugar levels and high fever. A similar situation developed in October 2019 when former president Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated.