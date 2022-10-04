Asif Ali Zardari likely to be shifted abroad for treatment

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari is likely to be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical treatment, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that a three-member team of doctors from UAE reached Karachi to assess the former Pakistan president’s health.

The team stayed at the private hospital for over four hours and inspected the PPP co-chairperson, said sources, adding that some of Zardari’s tests were carried out by UAE medical team.

A decision to transfer the senior politician to UAE for further medical treatment on the recommendations of the medical team, say sources.

Former president Asif Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Sept 27 after his health deteriorated.

This is the second time that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital this year.

A similar situation developed in February this year when former president Asif Ali Zardari had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated.

