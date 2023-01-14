Asif Ali Zardari likely to meet PM Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow

LAHORE: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari is likely to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif tomorrow, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, PM Shehbaz is expected to visit Bilawal House Lahore tomorrow to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Both leaders will discuss the current political situation after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier in the day, Asif Ali Zardari summoned the party’s Punjab parliamentarian to Bilawal House Lahore.

READ: ASIF ALI ZARDARI SUMMONS PPP’S PUNJAB PARLIAMENTARIANS

The meeting was summoned in the wake of dissolution of Punjab Assembly after Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi obtained vote of confidence.

Sources told ARY News that PPP’s parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza has reached Bilawal house Lahore.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and Special Assistant Attaullah Tarar said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will seek a vote of confidence from National Assembly if President Arif Alvi ordered.

In a statement, the special assistant claimed that PM Shehbaz has the requisite number to secure a vote of confidence from National Assembly.

Comments