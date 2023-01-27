Asif Ali Zardari ‘planning’ attack on Imran Khan: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed claimed on Friday that former president Asif Ali Zardari has hired a “group of terrorists” to target PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media outside his Lal Haveli residence, Rasheed said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has “engaged a group of terrorists” to plan attack on PTI chief Imran Khan.

“Asif Ali Zardari is planning to target Imran Khan,” he claimed, adding that plans were being made to “assassinate” former prime minister Imran Khan.

The former interior minister said attempts would also be made to put the PTI chief behind the bars and disqualify him ahead of elections in the country.

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said the “13 parties” were not ready to contest elections in presence of Imran Khan.

The former federal minister said that he will resist the Lal Haveli’s evacuation.

Earlier it emerged that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) has decided to vacate Rawalpindi’s historic Lal Haveli, the residence of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed.

According to details, the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) has prepared a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli within 24 hours.

In October last year, a district and sessions court in Rawalpindi accepted Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Sadeeq Ahmed’s plea challenging the eviction order of the civil judge for his Lal Haveli residence.

Comments