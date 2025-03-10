President Asif Ali Zardari urges govt to abandon six canals project

President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday addressed the joint session of Parliament on the beginning of new parliamentary year.

During the address, opposition parties continued their protest and chanted slogans.

PM Shehabz Sharif, federal ministers, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and others attended the session.

In his speech, Asif Ali Zardari said, it is his singular privilege as civilian president to address for the 8th time this August House at the beginning of another Parliamentary Year.

“As we embark on this new parliamentary year, I urge this House to focus on promoting good governance, and political and economic stability. Our people have pinned their hopes on parliament, and we must rise to meet their expectations.”

Economic policies of govt

Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the government’s efforts for putting the country on a positive path to economic growth. Our foreign exchange reserves witnessed a surge, he added

“I would urge all of you to empower our people, make decisions of national importance with consensus, encourage domestic and international investments for economic growth and job creation, foster social and economic justice, and ensure fairness and transparency in our system.”

The president underlined that Pakistan should diversify its exports, focusing on value-added goods and services. To explore new markets and build a competitive export-oriented economy, we need to make our IT Industry the key driver of economic growth.

We should focus on building digital and information highways, investing in IT parks, enhancing internet accessibility and speed, and supporting the growth of our technology-driven economy, he added.

“Today the common man, the labourers, and the salaried class are facing serious economic hardships. Our citizens are burdened by inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs. As we approach the next budget, I urge this Parliament and the government to provide real relief to the people.”

President Asif Ali Zardari said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port remain central to our vision of connectivity. These projects must be fully realized so that Pakistan can serve as a gateway for international trade, linking Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Security challenges

In view of the current internal and external security challenges, President Asif Ali Zardari said we need to further strengthen our security capabilities and enhance the capacity of our law enforcement agencies to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

Parliament needs to play a role in rebuilding a consensus to tackle extremist ideologies as well as the militancy that supports such violence.

“We are all aware of the external support and funding that terrorists are getting today, causing human and financial losses to the nation. We must unite to ensure that challenges don’t gather more momentum, because already thousands of our security forces have sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism, and we cannot allow resurgence again.”

I want to assure you that we are committed to eradicating this menace with the support of our nation and brave Armed Forces. Successful intelligence-based operations have led to the dismantling of terrorist networks that seek to destabilize our nation.

Special thanks to friendly countries

The president also deeply appreciated the support of Pakistan’s trusted friends—Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and others—who have stood by us in times of economic challenges.

“We are committed to further strengthening our longstanding historical, cultural, and economic ties with the friendly nations of the Gulf and Central Asia as well as the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.”

The recent successful counterterrorism cooperation between the US and Pakistan is encouraging. The two countries should build on these successes to renew and enhance cooperation for joint goals, he said in his joint address to the Parliament.

Support for Kashmiris and Palestinians

Commenting on the plight of brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, President Zardari said the matter remains a grave concern for the entire nation.

“The people of Kashmir have been suffering for decades under the unjust occupation, oppression, and brutal human rights violations by the successive Indian regimes. Pakistan will always stand by them in their struggle for self-determination.”

“We reaffirm our unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people and call upon the international community to take decisive action against the atrocities being committed by the Indian Occupation Forces. The voice of the oppressed will not be silenced, and Pakistan will continue to raise this issue at every international forum.”

He said the serial devastation in Palestine demands the urgent attention of the world. The Palestinian people continue to endure violence, displacement, ethnic cleansing, and oppression at the hands of Israeli security forces.

Pakistan is actively committed to the Palestinian cause and is consistent in calling for a just and lasting solution based on international law and the aspirations of the Palestinian people. Our position is clear and unwavering: that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Six canals project

President Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the government’s unilateral decision to carve out more canals from the Indus River System, despite strong opposition from federating units.

A proposal that I as your President cannot support. I urge this government to abandon this current proposal and work together with all stakeholders to come up with viable, sustainable solutions based on unanimous consensus among the federating units.