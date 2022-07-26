Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Asif Ali Zardari reaches Karachi after concluding Dubai visit

KARACHI: Former president and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday reached Karachi after concluding his Dubai visit, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the PPP leader will head to Lahore tomorrow where he will meet with PDM leaders.

Asif Ali Zardari will also hold a meeting with PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat, they said.

SC ruling

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling on Punjab chief minister’s election null and void and ruled that Pervaiz Elahi will be the new chief minister of the province.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar announced the verdict after completion of the arguments on Punjab CM election case.

The apex court ordered the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman to administer the oath to Elahi by 11:30pm. The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

