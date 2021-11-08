Asif Ali Zardari seeks exemption from New York property case hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday filed plea for exemption from appearance in New York apartment case hearing in Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

PPP Co-Chairman and Former President Asif Ali Zardari in his miscellaneous petition pleaded for exemption from appearance in the hearing tomorrow due to poor health. A medical report has also been annexed with the plea.

Zardari has filed a bail petition in the IHC in the New York apartment case. His interim bail in the case will lapse tomorrow.

The high court heard the case related to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation into the alleged property of the former president in New York.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

The NAB had served Asif Ali Zardari a notice along with a questionnaire to provide information about his Belair apartment, 524 East 72nd Street, 37F, Manhattan, New York, United States. He had subsequently obtained pre-arrest bail from the Islamabad High Court to avoid his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, Asif Ali Zardari denied owning the expensive apartment in Manhattan. “I had sold out the apartment the same year I purchased it,” the sources quoted him as saying in the reply he filed through his lawyers.

