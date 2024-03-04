Asif Ali Zardari ‘seeks’ MQM-P’s support for presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and nominee for president, Asif Ali Zardari ‘sought’ Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) support for the presidential election, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the ECP schedule, polling for the presidential election will be held on March 9 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The nomination papers’ scrutiny is being held on March 4, whereas the final list of candidates for the presidential elections will be displayed on March 5 at 1:00 pm.

Sources privy to the development said, Asif Ali Zardari telephoned MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, a day earlier, to seek his party’s vote in the presidential election.

Siddiqui said he will respond after consultation with the party, the sources said.

Meanwhile, it is also being said PPP delegation will meet MQM-P soon to seek support.

Separately, Asif Ali Zardari’s nomination papers for the presidential elections were approved as no objection was raised over his nomination.

“We have required numbers to win the election, Asif Zardari will be elected the president again,” Farooq H. Naik said.

Earlier, the lawyers of Asif Ali Zardari and Sunni Ittehad Council’s presidential candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai reached the election commission for scrutiny of presidential nomination papers.