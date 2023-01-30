Asif Ali Zardari serves legal notice to Imran Khan over ‘allegations’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday sent a legal notice of Rs10 billion in damages to PTI chairman Imran Khan for leveling ‘baseless allegations’ of planning murder.

Recently, Imran Khan in his speech leveled allegations over Asif Ali Zardari for plotting his assassination.

According to the details, a legal notice was sent to former prime minister Imran Khan on the allegation of planning his [Imran] assassination.

In the legal notice, Asif Ali Zardari said that Imran Khan should apologize unconditionally within 14 days, or else he gets ready to face a defamation case of Rs10 billion.

The legal notice says that Imran Khan claimed Asif Zardari’s links with terrorists, and Imran Khan’s allegations affected Asif Zardari’s reputation.

In the notice, it was also said that PPP has faced terrorism in every era, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was also martyred in a terrorist attack.

The PTI chief had claimed that Zardari was behind a “plan C” to assassinate him. In a televised address, Imran claimed the PPP co-chairman has hired a terrorist outfit to have him killed after the previous attempt in Wazirabad on his life failed.

