Asif Ali Zardari set to meet Nawaz Sharif in Dubai

The former President and Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is set to meet in Dubai, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the sources, Former President and Co-Chairman of the PPP Asif Ali Zardari and leader of the PML-N Nawaz Sharif have scheduled a meeting today in Dubai to discuss the future course of action. The meeting will take place in a private hotel between 6:30 to 7:30 pm as per Pakistani time.

Sources revealed that during this meeting, both political leaders will discuss the country’s economic situation and future plans, adding that Asif Zardari will discuss and present his proposal regarding the Charter of Economy.

It is reported that Zardari’s stance on the matter is that politics will continue, but all political parties in Pakistan should agree on a unified economic agenda to stabilize the national economy.

As per the sources, Foreign Minister and PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz will also be present in the meeting. The meeting will also include discussions on upcoming elections and the future policies of both parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nawaz Sharif has arrived in Dubai from London and is staying at Emirates Hills. The Dubai government has provided special protocols to him and his family. Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will also meet important personalities in Dubai.