Zardari, Shujaat meeting likely to be cancelled after policy statement

ISLAMABAD: A meeting between former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will most likely to be cancelled after a policy statement issued by the PML-Q chief, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a meeting yesterday Zardari given Chaudhry Shujaat one day to think over his stance over the chief minister’s election.

Shujaat told the former president yesterday that Pervaiz Elahi is the party’s candidate for Punjab chief minister’s office, sources said.

Chaudhry Shujaat in a policy statement issued today announced Pervaiz Elahi as the PML-Q candidate for the top provincial office.

This statement has rendered Zardari’s meeting with Chaudhry as aimless, according to sources. “People’s Party has not yet confirmed the meeting fixed for today,” sources said.

“Entire family has been active for election of Pervaiz Elahi as the chief minister of the province”.

Moonis Elahi and Hussain Elahi have been entrusted the task to contact with members of the assembly, sources added.

In his policy statement today, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said the right to rule belongs to a party, which has been given a mandate by the people of the province.

Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for Punjab’s chief minister ship of PML-Q, he made it clear and added it’s not a matter of degrading someone but the survival of the country lies in focusing on the problems of the masses.

Shujaat said he is not going to release any letters regarding the Punjab CM election process and also stressed the need for immediate general elections in the country.

