Asif Ali Zardari stresses for formulation of ‘charter of economy’

LAHORE: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday stressed for the formulation of charter of economy, saying that the way forward required a plan that extended beyond 5 or 10 years, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), the former president noted that ‘long-term policies were required for the charter of economy, which can be followed by the next government’.

Asif Ali Zardari urged all the stakeholders to sit together and formulate a 50-year plan for Pakistan. “We (lawmakers) cannot think beyond 5 or 10 years. I am asking to formulate a 50-year plan for the country,” he added.

“The aim of economic planning should be the welfare of future generations instead of bailouts”, he said, emphasising that the upcoming generations need a better economy and Pakistan still has the capacity to prosper.

The PPP co-chairman also called for promoting public-private partnership in the country, suggesting that the government (first) make people rich and then tax them.

“Prominent business personalities of Punjab should sit together for prosperity of the country,” he said, adding: “If you are on board with this, we are with you”.

He recalled that his party had always cared for trading community, saying that special attention was given to businesses during the PPP’s tenure.

Referring to foreign investment, Zardari said that foreign investor invests one dollar and wants five dollars in profit, adding that all Pakistani businessmen should form industrial groups and invest.

He questioned how continuous leaderships of Pakistan failed to see Gwadar as a prime opportunity “that could turn fortunes of the nation around”. “I saw it and inked a deal with China for its development,” he noted.

He also stressed that the safest way towards economic prosperity was increase in exports.