Asif Ali Zardari warns of strong reaction if no-trust motion delayed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Monday that he could guarantee 100 per cent success of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

While talking to media at the parliament house, the former president said that joint opposition will stage a strong protest if the NA speaker did not allow the tabling of no-trust motion against PM Khan.

If the resolution calling for a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan was not presented in the NA today, the will stage a “sit-in” in the lower house, said Asif Ali Zardari.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif today presided over a meeting of opposition lawmakers at the Parliament House ahead of the crucial National Assembly session.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were in attendance in the meeting that discussed the opposition’s strategy to make the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan successful.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 15 point ‘Order of the Day’ for today’s session, which includes the no-trust resolution.

The resolution may not be tabled on the first day of the sitting due to death of MNA Khayal Zaman. According to parliamentary traditions, the first sitting is adjourned after prayers for the soul of departed lawmakers.

Under the constitution, the NA speaker was bound to convene the assembly session within 14 days after submission of the requisition notice to the National Assembly Secretariat by the joint opposition on March 8.

