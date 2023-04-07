Asif Ali Zardari summons consultative meeting of PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman on Friday summoned an important meeting of the party to review the situation after the SC verdict on Punjab polls, ARY News reported, quoting sources۔

According to sources within the PPP, the important huddle of the PPP will meet at Zardari House Islamabad at 4 pm today۔ Party’s chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also expected to join the consultative meeting along with other senior leaders.

National Assembly speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Farhatullah Babar, Sherry Rehman, Qamar Zaman Kaira and other senior leaders are expected to join the meeting.

The PPP leadership will consult the party on the decision of the Supreme Court، There will also be important consultations on elections۔

Sources said that the PPP leadership will also take the party into confidence regarding the decision made in the meeting of the allied parties.

The party leadership will also consider summoning a central executive committee (CEC) or core committee meeting. The consultative meeting will also chalk out the future plan of action.

