Asif Ali Zardari summons PPP Punjab MPAs ahead of CM vote tomorrow

Lahore: Co-chairman PPP Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s MPAs in Punjab to take them into confidence regards his recent meetings with political leaders, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting would be held at Bilawal House Lahore at 4 pm today. PPP’s Punjab MPAs led by Hassan Murtaza would participate in the meeting.

The PPP would finalize their strategy for the Chief Minsiter’s election in the Punjab Assembly to be held tomorrow.

Asif Ali Zardari had met with Shebaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman two days ago to discuss the political turnarounds, especially after the Punjab by-polls.

The former president Tuesday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and took him into confidence over the decisions taken in a meeting of the ruling alliance.

Also Read: Punjab CM poll: Imran Khan blames Asif Zardari for ‘horse trading’

Asif Zardari met Chaudhary Shujaat at his residence and the meeting continued for over an hour, in which matters pertaining to the political situation in Punjab came under discussion. The family members of the PML-Q chief were also present in the meeting. The PPP co-chairman left Shujaat Hussain’s residence making a victory sign.

Comments