Asif Ali Zardari takes oath as 14th president of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, took oath as the 14th President of Pakistan today (March 10), ARY News reported.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today at 4 pm where Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered oath to the newly-elected President.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, all three service Chiefs, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Moreover, Chief Ministers, Governors, Foreign Diplomats, Speaker and Deputy Speaker NA, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Yesterday, Asif Ali Zardari, the joint candidate of PPP and PML-N, was elected as the 14th president of Pakistan.

Zardari received majority votes of the electoral college, comprising the parliament and provincial assemblies, paving the way for him to assume the office of President of Pakistan, for the second time in the country’s parliamentary history.

Read more: Asif Ali Zardari elected 14th president of Pakistan

The PPP co-chairman received 411 votes while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) backed candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai — the home of PTI independents — only managed to get 181 votes.

In a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate, the coalition government’s nominee received 255 votes while the SIC-backed candidate managed just 119 votes.