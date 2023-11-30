Asif Zardari to reach Lahore tomorrow to woo electables              

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is expected to reach Lahore tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources said that Asif Ali Zardari will meet various political personalities during his stay in Lahore.

The former president will meet PPP South Punjab and Lahore leaders to discuss the future course of action regarding the general elections.

He will also hold consultations with top party leadership regarding the candidates of the PPP in Punjab, the sources concluded.

Sources say several leaders will join PPP soon after the announcement of election schedule by ECP.

Recently, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari formed different committees to reach out to ‘electables’ and other political players to formidably place the party in the 2024 elections.

“President PPPP Asif Zardari has formed a committee for dialogues with other political personalities with immediate effect,” party’s information secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, and Sajid Toori will be the members of a committee in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For Sindh, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and for Balochistan Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch are the members of the committees.