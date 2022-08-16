Asif Ali Zardari voices concern over increasing fuel prices

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has voiced concern over increasing fuel prices despite downward trend at international market, ARY News reported.

On Monday night, the federal government announced a hike of Rs6.72 per litre in the price of petrol for the remaining days of August 2022, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

Asif Ali Zardari in his statement said that PPP is an ally of the government, they are with the government but consultation should have been done before taking the decision to raise fuel prices.

“We all came into power to give relief to the masses and this should be our [coalition] top priority.”

The former president said he will soon meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss the performance of the economic team.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC), challenging the recent fuel prices hike.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed a plea in the LHC pertaining to fuel prices.

He stated that the federal government has jacked up the prices of petroleum products, despite price fall in the international market. The move of government would lead to a further rise in inflation, he added.

