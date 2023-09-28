Asif Ali Zardari, Yousaf Raza Gillani summoned in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in different cases, ARY News reported.

Accountability court has issued summon notices to both politicians in fake bank accounts and Toshakhana cases.

Asif Zardari and Yousuf Raza Gilani have been directed to appear personally in the Toshakhana case on October 24.

Furthermore, Asif Zardari has also been notified to appear before Accountability Court No. 3 on October 24 regarding the case involving fake bank accounts.

Fake bank account cases against Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others have been transferred to Karachi, it emerged.

According to sources, documents of the cases have been received by the banking court of Karachi.

Omni Group’s head Anwar Majeed has filed a petition in court seeking removal of his name from the exit control list. “I want to leave the country for medical treatment abroad,” he pleaded to the court seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list.

“Fake bank account cases were transferred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court Islamabad in November 2019, now the cases have returned to Karachi,” lawyer said.

“The Supreme Court had directed the accused to take the matter to the trial court. My client has been aged 82 years and want treatment in overseas,” counsel further said.

Former president and People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other accused were nominated in Rs. four billion fake bank accounts case with allegations of money laundering and other charges.