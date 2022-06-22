Asif Ali Zardari’s mother passes away in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, passed away in Karachi, battling with cancer, the party confirmed Wednesday.

As per spokesperson Zardari House, the deceased was admitted to a private hospital for the past few days. After remaining at the medical facility, she passed away today.

Following the news of his mother’s demise, the ex-president left Islamabad for Karachi. According to the family sources, Asif Ali Zardari’s mother will be laid to rest at the ancestral graveyard of Balu Ja Kubba in Nawabshah.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the demise of the former president’s mother.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto, Aseefa Bhutto, Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho, PPP leader Faryal Talpur, and others will arrive in Karachi as well. They will leave for Nawabshah via a special flight.

