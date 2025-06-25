President Zardari calls for a Drug-Free Pakistan on Global Anti-Drug Day

ISLAMABAD: On the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, President Asif Ali Zardari delivered a strong message reiterating the government’s promise to a drug-free Pakistan, ARY News reported.



Asif Ali Zardari highlighted that eradicating drug abuse is the government’s top priority and called for an integrated plan to stop the drug trade across the country.

President Asif Zardari emphasised the serious role of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in restricting drug trafficking and honoured the officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Asif Zardari underlined that the younger generation from the curse of drugs is a shared national responsibility.

“Raising awareness about the dangers of drug use, investing in education and rehabilitation, and enforcing strict legal measures are essential steps,” Asif Zardari stated.

He also emphasised the importance of fostering institutions and rehabilitation centres to support those affected by addiction for a drug-free Pakistan.

In his message, President Asif Zardari urged all citizens to actively participate in national efforts to combat drug abuse, especially by protecting educational institutions from becoming targets of drug peddlers.

Asif Zardari called for public participation, media involvement, and anticipatory policing to ensure a safer, healthier future for Pakistan’s youth.

The President Zardari finalised with a promising request: “Let us unite to give future generations a life free from the devastating effects of drugs. Together, we can build a drug-free Pakistan.”

President Asif Ali Zardari formally launched the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, a skill development and empowerment initiative for needy families, at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President underscored the importance of education and skill development, stating that every household should be equipped with the tools of learning and education.

He said that BISP was based on the philosophy of Zulfikar Bhutto whose legacy was carried forward by Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed in inclusive prosperity and education for all.