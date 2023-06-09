31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 9, 2023
- Advertisement -

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur get relief in fake bank accounts case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have gotten relief from the court in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability court has returned four references related to the fake bank accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability court heard the case against the former president and other accused in Islamabad today. Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek and the NAB prosecutor appeared before the court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the parties.

The accountability court returned four references of the fake bank accounts case against Zardari, Talpur, Hussain Lawai and others to the anti-corruption watchdog.

Naek said that the court has no jurisdiction to hear and hold trials of the references after the amended NAB law.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.