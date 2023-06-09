Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur get relief in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have gotten relief from the court in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accountability court has returned four references related to the fake bank accounts case against Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The accountability court heard the case against the former president and other accused in Islamabad today. Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naek and the NAB prosecutor appeared before the court.

Judge Muhammad Bashir announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the parties.

The accountability court returned four references of the fake bank accounts case against Zardari, Talpur, Hussain Lawai and others to the anti-corruption watchdog.

Naek said that the court has no jurisdiction to hear and hold trials of the references after the amended NAB law.