‘Asif Zardari is set to be elected as President of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is set to be elected as the President of Pakistan on Saturday, emphasizing that there will be strong coordination between them after his election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking at a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties, he said Asif Zardari would be the candidate of the allied parties in the presidential election on March 9.

The coalition government secured two-thirds of the votes in the recent general elections and it would be reflected during the presidential election, he added.

He affirmed that the government’s commitment to steer the country out of the current economic crisis through collaboration with all coalition parties.

Highlighting the significant challenges confronting Pakistan, he likened them to the towering Himalayas but expressed confidence that with firm dedication and sincerity, these challenges can be tackled effectively.

Expressing grave concern over the negative indicators of the economy, Shehbaz Sharif said that the gas and electricity circular debt amounts to five trillion rupees. Similarly, electricity theft has risen to 500 billion rupees, and the debt of Pakistan International Airlines stands at 825 billion rupees.

To address the issue of economic deprivation, he expressed a desire to broaden the country’s tax net, noting that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio is significantly lower compared to neighboring countries.

In his remarks, Asif Ali Zardari assured full cooperation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in addressing the country’s challenges. He emphasized that significant progress in agriculture can greatly alleviate Pakistan’s problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hailed the eighteenth amendment as a landmark achievement in the country’s constitutional history. He expressed confidence that Asif Ali Zardari, upon assuming the presidency, would play a crucial role in strengthening the federation.