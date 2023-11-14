Asif Zardari says PPP not worried about any electoral alliance

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said they are not worried about any electoral alliance in the general elections 2024.

In his message to thank the masses and the PPP workers for giving a warm welcome to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Thar’s public gathering on Monday, Asif Ali Zardari said electoral alliances were also formed against them in the past but failed.

“PPP is not worried about such alliances,” the former president said and added that PPP will sweep the elections across the country.

Zardari reiterated that PPP is following the footprints of its founding chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Thanking the people of Tharparkar, Asif Zardari said the warm welcome to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has shown that the people still remember Benazir Bhutto.

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

Read more: PML-N, MQM-P to jointly contest 2024 elections

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

MQM delegation comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.