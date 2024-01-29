Asif Zardari subjects Karachi’s sweep with ‘no roadblocks’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday asserted that his party can sweep Karachi in the upcoming general elections 2024 if “not for certain roadblocks”, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former president believes that the PPP can win more than 80 seats in National Assembly (NA) if not for certain hindrances.

Asif Zardari emphasised the importance of constructive criticism during elections. “[PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was trying to attract the anti-Nawaz vote towards the PPP,” he said, expressing optimism about his party’s performance in Punjab in the upcoming general elections.

He further said that the independent candidates who joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after 2018 elections want to return to PPP. However, he said, good results can be achieved even without independent candidates.

He expressed confidence that the PPP will achieve favourable results in the general elections without relying on independent candidates.

Responding to a question, Zardari described Bilawal Bhutto as a reflection of PPP’s ideology and stressed the party’s commitment to pushing forward its agenda.

When discussing the possibility of forming a coalition government with Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), he mentioned, for now, he couldn’t provide definite information.

He further said that they had advised all parties not to boycott the elections and to sit in the assembly. He further said that he would like to see Bilawal as the prime minister.