Asif Zardari summoned in Thatta water supply case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in the federal capital on Wednesday summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and others in Thatta Water Supply project, ARY News reported.

Accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case and issued notices to the former president and others to appear before the Islamabad bureau on December 18.

In January, an accountability court in the federal capital sent back a corruption reference against former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability court Judge Rana Nasir Javed announced the verdict reserved after hearing arguments from both sides. The judge said the corruption reference did not fall under the jurisdiction of the accountability court after amendments to the NAB laws.