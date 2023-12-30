25.9 C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Asif Zardari to supervise PPP's election campaign

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari will supervise the countrywide election campaign of Pakistan People’s Party, citing party sources ARY News reported on Saturday.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the party’s election campaign.

Sources said that a schedule of public meetings being prepared, which will be addressed by the party’s top leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto will address election rallies in all four provinces, sources said.

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will address some public meetings in Punjab and Balochistan.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will also attend some public meetings of the party along with Bilawal Bhutto. Bilawal will address public meetings at important constituencies and Division level party meetings.

Aseefa will likely to attend party meetings in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources said. She will also participate in public meetings in Karachi, Larkana and Nawabshah.

Faryal Talpur will address the party meetings in interior of Sindh, party sources added.

