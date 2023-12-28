“Asif Zardari would have leading role”, Ramesh Kumar on elections

ISLAMABAD: Asif Ali Zardari would have leading role if elections held on February 08, former MNA Ramesh Kumar said in an exclusive interview to ARY News.

Kumar, a former lawmaker in National Assembly, said that the circumstances as well as stars point out towards the People’s Party as the kingmaker.

“Currently Asif Ali Zardari and the PTI’s founder’s stars are strong,” Ramesh Kumar said.

He said the People’s Party talks about reconciliation and taking all together. “The PPP will be benefited from the feud between the PTI and the PML-N”.

“I am seeing the People’s Party in Sindh and Balochistan, both provinces,” Kumar sharing his insight said.

Commenting on elections he said the MQM will lose a seat in Hyderabad, “I am also seeing the MQM down in Karachi,” he further said.

“I have remained part of the think tank there is always plan A, B and C”, former minorities MNA said.

“The PML-N was facilitated but it derailed like always. With passing days, you will see the things move independently,” Ramesh Kumar said.

“The efforts made to bring the PML-N in Balochistan but Baloch people want respect,” Kumar said. “Sardar Fateh and Jam Kamal were strong candidates but will lose due to the party ticket,” he added.