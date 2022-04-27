Asim Ahmad appointed new FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday appointed Muhammad Asim Ahmad as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), ARY News reported.

He has replaced Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed as new FBR chief. A notification to this effect was also issued by Establishment Division.

“With the approval of the federal government, Mr Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS), is appointed as chairman, Federal Board of Revenue under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1970, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification issued by the Establishment Division read.

His appointment comes after the federal cabinet which met in Islamabad under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved Asim Ahmad’s appointment as new FBR chairman.

Asim Ahmad is a Grade 21 officer employed at the FBR’s Inland Revenue Service (IRS). He had previously served as the Chairman of the FBR from 9 April to 24 August 2021 until he was replaced by Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed.

He also held the additional charge of a member of the information technology (IT) in the FBR.

