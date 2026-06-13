Asim Azhar apologizes to fans over showing love for Rajab Butt

Asim Azhar has issued an apology to fans after his praise for content creator Rajab Butt sparked mixed reactions online.

The controversy began when Rajab Butt shared a video on Instagram featuring Azhar’s rendition of the classic Bollywood track Tu Hai Wohi playing in the background. In the clip, Butt was seen mouthing the lyrics and dancing to the song.

In the comments section, Azhar responded warmly, writing, “Shehzada lag raha hai mera bhai (My brother is looking like a prince). Thank you so much my love.”

He later shared his reel on his Instagram Story, writing, “Love it broh, aap ne level bohat high kar diya hai.”

The remark quickly drew backlash, with many users reacting to Butt’s controversial public image and past legal issues.

Following the backlash, Asim Azhar took to his Instagram stories to address the situation and issue a clarification. “Should’ve been more aware. Should’ve read the room better. My bad, fam,” he wrote.

The singer further explained that his comment was not intended as an endorsement of Butt’s personal actions or controversies. He emphasized that his message was simply an expression of appreciation for someone using his music.

“Thanking someone and showing love in return doesn’t mean my views and values are the same as anybody,” Azhar clarified. “It was just a gesture of showing love in return, and I understand the concern of my fans.”

He also urged followers to keep things light-hearted, ending his message with a playful remark encouraging fans to enjoy “bangers and sweet mangoes.”

Rajab Butt, a widely followed digital creator with millions of followers on YouTube and Instagram, has faced various legal controversies in recent years, including allegations related to online gambling promotions and other disputes.