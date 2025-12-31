Asim Azhar bids emotional farewell to 2025 with huge milestone

Asim Azhar is bidding an emotional farewell to 2025 with a major milestone!

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, December 30, the Ghalat Fehmi singer announced that his Meri Zindagi Hai Tu OST had reached #1 on the country’s weekly charts, marking his first-ever chart-topper.

Reflecting on his eventful 2025, Azhar shared that the year had been a rollercoaster of achievements in a lengthy caption.

“This year, I got my first viral #1 song, then my first #1 on the daily charts, got my first-ever song on the global charts, and got the most number of pre-saves ever for a Pakistani album,” he proudly wrote.

The singer continued, “And now, finally, after manifesting so much and working even harder, I have my first #1 song on the weekly charts. Ending 2025 with the top song in the country was not on my bingo card.”

Asim Azhar revealed that 2025 was both challenging and rewarding, describing it as “maybe the toughest year of my life, but the beautiful part is that’s what made it the year it was.”

Looking ahead, he expressed excitement for 2026, hinting at more music and milestones to come.

“Dropped the most number of songs ever in a year in my career. found peace with my loved ones. learned so much emotionally. Got lost but found again,” he added.

