Asim Azhar’s birthday wish for mother Gul-e-Rana

Singer Asim Azhar wished his mother, actor Gul-e-Rana on her birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

The 25-year-old singer took to photo and video sharing app, Instagram on Monday evening to share an adorable picture of himself with his mother, a veteran actor of Pakistani drama industry, Gul-e-Rana for her birthday.

The picture posted by the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer was captioned with the sweetest birthday wish for his mother, “Happy Birthday to the person who I owe everything to. Meri Ama ♥”, he wrote.

The post was well-received by Asim’s millions of followers, who gave it numerous hearts and lovely birthday wishes for his mother.

Supermodel Mehreen Syed and Talha Anjum of rapping duo ‘Young Stunners’ also dropped their birthday wishes for the ‘Surkh Chandni’ actor in the comments section.

Asim is one of the most loved celebrities from the current generation and has sung many hit songs and soundtracks with the crowd’s recent favorite OST of ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.

The young singer was recently in news after his rumored breakup with actor Hania Aamir and frequent appearances with emerging actor, Merub Ali. Some even claimed Merub to be Asim’s cousin sister which was rubbished by her during a web show interview.

She went ahead to clarify that Asim is a family friend and both of the families enjoy good and cordial relations and frequently visit each other’s homes.

