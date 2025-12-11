Asim Azhar calls 2025 his best musical era in emotional message to fans

Asim Azhar is closing out the year with a deeply heartfelt message to his fans!

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, the singer thanked his ardent fans for what he described as the best and most fulfilling year of his career.

He reflected on a long list of milestones, record breaking achievements and the unwavering support that helped him become one of Pakistan’s top streamed artists in 2025.

“Thank you for making me who I am. For making me your top artist on Spotify. For getting me my first #1 this year. For making my OSTs your anthems. For ending the year with the highest Pakistani song on the charts,” he wrote.

Asim went on to gush, “For making my song the highest charted OST ever. For loving my album Asim Ali so much. For coming to my shows. For making my album the most pre-saved album in the history of the country. For all the records and achievements. For making 2025 the best year for me musically. For still loving and riding with me after all these years. And for the countless bracelets, flowers, and things you throw on stage — I promise I have them all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar)

“Just heartfelt thanks to all of you, and lots and lots and lots of love. I will try to give back even 1% of this love in my upcoming songs,” the singer concluded.

Asim Azhar released his first independent album, titled Asim Ali, on November 24, 2025. The album featured 10 tracks.