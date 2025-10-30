Asim Azhar hints at rekindled romance with Hania Aamir in first solo album announcement: ‘Lost and Found’

Asim Azhar has sent Instagram into a frenzy for not one but two major reasons!

On Wednesday, October 29, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer took to his Instagram account for the first time after deleting all his posts to announce his much-anticipated first ever solo album, ASIM ALI.

The singer shared a video montage that began with an interview of his mother, Gule Rana, who was apeaking about him. The video then went on to reveal the titles of ten songs, accompanied by clips from both his recent and earlier life.

“On my 29th birthday, I want to introduce you to someone special. Ab tak Asim Azhar ko jaante the, ab Asim Ali se milne ki baari hai. (Until now, you knew Asim Azhar; now it’s time to meet Asim Ali.) My truest and most authentic form,” Asim wrote along the video.

He further added, “Finally, yours soon. My first independent album / ASIM ALI / 24.NOV.2025. Thank you for all the pyar & duayen (love and blessings). Love you guys forever. – Asim Ali aka Asim Azhar.”

However, it was not only his announcement that caught fans off guard, a subtle tease in the video also set the internet ablaze.

After the title of his fifth track, ‘Lost and Found,’ was revealed in teh video, a famous clip from Asim’s performance at a fashion show appeared, where Hania modeled alongside him during the time they were dating, sparking rumours of a rekindled romance between them.

Many on social media called the tease a “soft launch” of their rekindled romance, while others expressed anger, pointing at Asim Azhar’s recent breakup with Merub Ali.