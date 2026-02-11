Asim Azhar issues clarification on heated exchange with guard at concert

Asim Azhar has addressed a viral video showing a heated exchange between him and a man during one of his recent concerts, clarifying that the individual in question was not a fan but a member of his security team.

The clip, which quickly circulated on social media, appeared to show the singer calling out someone in the crowd mid-performance. However, taking to social media, Asim explained that the person he confronted was a bouncer assigned to the event.

According to the singer, the security guard had been pushing attendees and behaving inappropriately throughout the show, particularly towards women and children. Asim said he felt compelled to intervene when he noticed the situation escalating.

“So, in the video where I am apparently addressing a ‘fan’ is not a fan. The person was a bouncer. Yes. Part of the security team. For me, for the artist. And throughout the show he was pushing the fans, the girls, the kids and was being weird. Before I could say anything else, he even came on stage and jumped. And when I addressed the guy, he started yelling ‘Hey, I am a bouncer’. To which I got really triggered. Brother, you are a bouncer, so do your work, you are pushing the kids and and then you want to show everyone on stage that you are superior to the rest of the public,” Asim furiously wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Rasool (@allpakshowbizstarz)

While standing by his decision to call out what he described as unacceptable behaviour, the singer acknowledged that he may have let his emotions get the better of him.

“I’m sorry, but I will always call out behavior like this in my shows. Maybe next time thora araam se lol but I still will,” he said. “I just want all my fans to feel safe, heard & seen by me & my team when they attend a show. sorry if I got carried away with my emotions, but it was important.”