Asim Azhar lands in Pakistan just in time for Eid ul Adha celebrations

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar returns to Pakistan from his US tour. He reunited with his family to celebrate Eid al-Adha.

In his recent Instagram post, Asim Azhar announced his return to his soil after a long US musical tour. The singer landed in Pakistan just in time for Eid al-Adha and celebrated the auspicious occasion with his intimate family.

The singer captioned his post, “Pakistani gulukaar Asim Azhar ke watan wapsi aanay par ghar mai jashan aur eid ka mauhol”.

The comment section immediately filled with love, and also wished him “Eid Mubarak”. One also noted, “So beautiful! You truly are the charisma wherever you go 😍 Your homecoming celebration was definitely well deserved”. Another noted, “This is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ Eid Mubarak”.