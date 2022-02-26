Asim Azhar debuts new look; fans react!

Pakistan’s young superstar Asim Azhar impressed netizens with his ‘Army’ look on Instagram on Friday night.

Taking to social media, the super talented musician of Pakistan, Asim Azhar, on Friday night shared his first look as Captain Nasr from mega starrer serial, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ ahead of his character introduction in tonight’s episode.

Asim shared a click of his new look, clad in the uniform of ‘Pakistan Army’, standing next to the country’s flag, “Captain Nasr reporting for duty. 🇵🇰 #SinfeAahan” noted the caption.

Many social media users including celebrities were impressed with this transformation of the artist into the Army man, one of which wrote “I was literally dying to see you in uniform 🥺♥️,” while another one termed him and the uniform as ‘favorite’, adding the sight to be a ‘treat’.

The pretty actor of Pakistan showbiz, Syra Yousuf who is also being seen in the play as Arzoo Daniel, one of the lady cadets, also dropped a comment saying “AOA SIR!”. Asim’s fellow musician Talal Qureshi wrote that he is proud of ‘boy’.

The picture received thousands of hearts as well from social users.

On the musical front, Asim is set to drop his first single from the debut album ‘Kabhi Mai, Kabhi Tum’ on Monday, February 28, featuring Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa.

ARY Digital’s ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ tells the story of six courageous women, Sajal Aly, Ramsha Khan, Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, and Dananeer Mobeen, with their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

Asim Azhar, who has also lent his voice to the incredible OST of the play, will be seen as Captain Nasr in the story.

The project is written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig. It is a presentation of ISPR.

