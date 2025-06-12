Asim Azhar, Merub Ali part ways after three years of engagement

Celebrity couple Asim Azhar and Merub Ali have mutually decided to part ways, calling off their engagement of three years, he confirmed.

Taking to his Instagram stories in the wee hours of Thursday, Pakistan’s star singer Asim Azhar announced that he and his actor-model fiancée Merub Ali have decided to end their years-long relationship.

“Salam everyone, We hope this message finds you well,” Azhar began to write. “We wanted to take a moment to share something personal, as we believe we owe that to those who have supported us – fans, friends, and well-wishers.”

He continued to announce, “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & l, have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually.”

“While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course,” the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer added. Further, making an earnest privacy request, Azhar concluded, “We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time, and hope this is met with the same grace with which it is being shared. Thank you for your continued support.”

Meanwhile, Ali is yet to break her silence on the development. However, the celebrities have also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Notably, the singer-actor duo, who have been childhood friends and starred together in ARY Digital’s blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘, often made public appearances together before making their relationship official. They got engaged in an intimate event in 2022.

