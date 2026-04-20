Asim Azhar pens emotional note to fans after sold-out shows

Pakistani singer and musician Asim Azhar shared an emotional note of gratitude for his fans after tickets for his music tour sold out in every city.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Azhar posted a heartfelt message thanking his supporters for their overwhelming response to his upcoming shows. Reflecting on his journey, he noted in the post, “Ye overnight success nahi, 13 saal se laga hai tera yar” (This isn’t overnight success; your friend has been at it for 13 years).

The “Ghalat Fehmi” singer dedicated the milestone entirely to his audience, stating, “This post is sincerely only dedicated to my fans. If you ever bumped my music, came to a concert of mine, or believed in me or my art know that you’ve played a big part in me getting here, and I love you for it.”

Azhar expressed his surprise at the scale of the tour’s success, admitting that the energy he has received is unlike anything he has experienced personally. “I’m really out of words to describe what this tour has been so far. Every single city, every show sold out. Thank you. I genuinely did not expect this,” he wrote. He specifically acknowledged fans in Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Toronto who have shared the emotional journey of his performances so far.

Concluding his message with a promise to his global fan base, he teased future dates, stating, “Aur baaki mere log, jald mulaqaaat hogi in your city”. The tour’s success cements Asim Azhar’s status as a premier global Pakistani artist, proving that his decade-long dedication to the craft continues to resonate with fans worldwide.