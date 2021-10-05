Video: Asim Azhar helping fans getting things patched up

Singer Asim Azhar posted a video in which he tried to help one of his fans getting back together with people.

He did so during an interactive session on the micro-blogging social media website Twitter.

The situation began when one of them asked him if he has ever helped people in getting things patched up between each other. He replied that a man once asked him to make a video after his bride-to-be left him and now they are married today.

Another fan came up with a similar request. Asim fulfilled his request and posted a 28-second clip video on his Twitter profile.

“I am making this video for anyone who is upset with Sana. Please don’t be upset with Sana.I think she is a very nice human being and even if she is not, I hope that she will become one. So, please look into this and look out for each other,” he said.

Eight years in the music industry

Singer Asim Azhar celebrated his eight years in the music industry by sharing a montage video on the picture-sharing social media website Instagram along with a hashtag.

The prolific singer said he swore that his time in the industry just felt like yesterday.

He wrote a long and heartful message for the fans in which he stated that he has been left speechless by the love her received from them over the years.

