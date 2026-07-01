Asim Azhar restores Hania Aamir Instagram posts

Pop artist Asim Azhar has unarchived over 600 old Instagram posts, including photos and videos featuring actor Hania Aamir at the persistent request of his fans. The restored posts showcase different phases of his professional journey, featuring old pictures, videos, and special memories.

Marking the occasion, the 29-year-old musician wrote on Instagram, “You’re all welcome; enjoy some old and embarrassing moments.”

As the posts were gradually restored, social media users paid special attention to pictures featuring well-known actress Hania Amir, with fans quickly taking a trip down memory lane. Immediately after the restoration, various showbiz platforms and entertainment pages began highlighting these specific images.

In response, Asim Azhar took to his Instagram Story to clarify his intentions. “Friends! I wish our beloved media would show the remaining 600 of my posts that I’ve restored. My real fans have been wanting to see my posts, my journey, and my achievements again for a long time, so I returned them, but with a purpose,” he penned.

Previously, Hania Amir and Asim Azhar frequently made headlines due to relationship speculations. However, both stars have never publicly addressed the exact nature of their past relationship.

Earlier this month, Asim Azhar left his beloved fans worried after sharing a photo of himself from hospital.

The Meri Zindagi Hai Tu singer posted a selfie on his Instagram Stories where he could be seen wearing a nebulizer mask, alongside the caption “welcome back ,” which immediately led fans to worry about his health.

Following the wave of concern, Asim clarified in a follow-up message that there was no serious issue and that he is recovering from a tonsil infection.

“Ok sorry didn’t mean to worry my fam, just got a tonsil infection,” he wrote in separate Story, calming his followers.