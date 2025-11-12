Asim Azhar speaks out on ex Merub’s viral video amid Hania Aamir rekindle rumors

Asim Azhar has broken his silence on a viral video of his ex- fiancée Merub Ali from his concert amid rekindled romance rumors with actress Hania Aamir.

Recently, several local media outlets reposted an old clip of Merub from before their breakup, misleading audiences into thinking it was recent.

“At Asim Azhar’s recent concert, fans were thrilled to spot Merub Ali in the audience — and the night took an even sweeter turn when Asim dedicated the timeless song “Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chorenge” to her,” an outlet wrote along the video.

Now, the Jo Tu Na Mila singer has himself addressed the misleading video as he took to social media to urge entertainment pages to stop sharing clips for likes and views.

“With all due respect, I want to address a few entertainment pages that have been posting an old video, misleading the public. I really expect better reporting in the name of journalism,” Azhar wrote in a statement on his Instagram story.

He went on to slam, “You (the entertainment pages) are followed by millions in total, surely you have a responsibility to project correct information & context.”

“Please, do not spread old videos without context. Do some research first. And if you have done it knowingly then get likes/reach then only Allah is safe. it’s not like I haven’t been giving enough content anyway, iski kya hi zarurat hai,” the singer added.

Asim Azhar’s call for responsible reporting comes amid the whirlwind of social media speculation and rumors of a rekindled romance with Hania Aamir.