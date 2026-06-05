Asim Azhar teases his 'Biggest International Concert' in London

Asim Azhar arrived in London for his most-awaited international concert in London. He announced through a post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Asim Azhar posted a cover page, teasing his music tour in London, which will begin on September 20, 2026, at the Troxy venue.

He captioned the post with, “London. My biggest international concert till now. I know u waited long”. He, in the end, added, “Let’s do this. Asim Ali tour UK!!!!!!!”

He also posted an updated story, showing his journey. Azhar, in one story, narrated his entire tour schedule, which included a one-day stay in America for a show. He also revealed that his latest song, Aarzu, will be available on Spotify today.

Asim Azhar is a prominent Pakistani singer, songwriter, and musician who has become a leading figure in the country’s contemporary pop and R&B music scene.