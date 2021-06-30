Asim Azhar wows fans with mesmerising cover of ‘Chand Chhupa’

Asim Azhar has once again wowed fans with his latest cover of the song Chand Chhupa Badal Mein from the 1999 Bollywood hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The 24-year-old took Instagram and Twitter to share a video of himself singing the hit song with a guitar in his hand. “On popular demand…” he said.

The video was unsurprisingly met with overwhelming positivity on his social media, with fans gushing about Azhar’s talent, especially his soothing voice, and we can’t agree more!

“YOU DID JUSTICE TO THIS SONG,” gushed one fan, while model Mehreen Syed simply wrote, “MashaAllah.”

One fan even likened Azhar to the chand (moon) itself, saying, “I see the *chaand* right here.”

Listen to the cover here, and let us know what you think of it!