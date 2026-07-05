A video featuring well-known Pakistani singer Asim Azhar reciting the Adhan (Azan) in Melbourne, Australia, has gone viral.

Asim Azhar, who began his career as a child performer, is now a global celebrity and is widely regarded as one of Generation Z’s most successful musicians. The 29-year-old artist consistently shares his spiritual side on social media, often showcasing his grounded personality.

Those in attendance sit silently on prayer mats and listen in contemplation while the artist, in keeping with custom, places his right hand to his ear throughout the recital.

Filmed during his work trip to Australia, the video of his beautiful, melodic recitation has received widespread praise. Fans are admiring the young star for using his voice for such a spiritual purpose. In the video, the popular singer is seen delivering the call to prayer while wearing a black Shalwar Kameez, Pakistan’s national dress.

Internet users have praised Asim Azhar’s upbringing and expressed their admiration for his charming demeanor, with many leaving comments of “Masha’Allah.”

A user showed his desire to meet him, commenting, “I wish I meet you in Melbourne 😢😢. “Another said, “SubhanAllah…Allah tofeeqat main izafa fermae…” “Allah ny apko bohat khubsurat awaz sy nawaza hy,” a third one complimented.