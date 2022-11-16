Asim Hussain, Murtaza Wahab in run for Khokhar’s Senate seat

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised candidates for a Senate seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, ARY News reported.

According to sources, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised four names for Senate seat election from Sindh. The candidates include Dr Asim Hussain, Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, Waqas Mehdi and Dr Islamuddin Sheikh.

Sources say that Dr Asim Hussian and Murtaza Wahab candidates to run Senate election on a seat vacated by PPP’s Khokhar.

On Nov.10, PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokar formally resigned as a senator. “I have formally tendered my resignation today,” Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar earlier said in a social media statement. “I am thankful for the support and positive reaction from the party,” Khokhar stated in his resignation letter.

“Didn’t think the party will support in such a manner. People are speculating about my political future, clarifying here that I am not joining any other political party,” outgoing senator Khokhar said. “I will try utmost to keep my freedom intact,” he added.

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had earlier announced to resign as senator after it emerged that the party’s leadership ‘wasn’t happy with his political positions’.

