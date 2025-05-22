Asim Munir conferred with field marshal baton

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has officially been presented with the Baton of Field Marshal in a prestigious ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conferred the Baton on General Syed Asim Munir, who became the second Field Marshal in Pakistan’s history, following his promotion on May 20, 2025, for his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan, federal ministers, services chiefs, and senior officials also attended the meeting.

Initially, the ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed at the personal request of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir due to the tragic Khuzdar incident, where a school bus bombing claimed several lives, including children.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the ceremony.

Field Marshal Rank in Pakistan

The Field Marshal rank in the Pakistan Army is the highest military honor, equivalent to a five-star rank with a NATO code of OF-10.

It surpasses the rank of a four-star General and is equivalent to Fleet Admiral in the Pakistan Navy and Marshal of the Air Force in the Pakistan Air Force. It serves as a national accolade, symbolizing exceptional service, strategic brilliance, and leadership during pivotal moments in Pakistan’s history.

The rank is not part of the routine promotion system and is bestowed only through a joint decision by the Prime Minister, President, and federal cabinet, typically in recognition of wartime achievements or extraordinary contributions to national security. The appointment process involves constitutional oversight, ensuring that the rank remains honorary and does not confer unsanctioned political or administrative power, as mandated by Pakistan’s Constitution.

Historically, only two individuals have held this rank in Pakistan. The first was General Muhammad Ayub Khan, who promoted himself to Field Marshal in 1959 after assuming the presidency through a military coup. His elevation was controversial, tied more to political consolidation than battlefield success. In contrast, the second instance, General Asim Munir’s promotion in 2025, is seen as a recognition of genuine military leadership during a critical conflict.